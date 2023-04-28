Sitting here this morning in the bright sunshine, the events of a few days ago seem somewhat surreal.
I am talking about the major hail storm in Henderson April 26.
It was late afternoon that Wednesday. We had heard reports of possible severe weather, but we have been fortunate in this area.
Many of the bad storms have passed north of us or dipped south before dissipating. I remember thinking most storms go around us.
Not this one.
We were at First Baptist Church anticipating the pork chops at the Wednesday night meal that is served there each week before Bible studies.
The sweet wife was working at the church and I had purchased some food to take home for later. It was about 4:30 when, in my ‘99 Ford truck, I was heading toward the house when it hit!
And I mean hit like rifle shots hitting the truck. I tried to find cover, but it was hard to see through the mass of ice that was falling. Shortly after the barrage began, the windshield on my truck had the look of a spider web after taking two direct hits.
It was my hope that the glass would not completely give way. I didn’t want to be exposed to the large chunks of ice, some as large as a baseball and many larger than a golf ball. That can and did do damage.
All I could do after I finally reached my driveway (the garage was full of our stuff) and set in my truck and be pounded by the hailstones. I wasn’t about to get out!
The sweet wife’s SUV was parked in the church parking lot and took many hits, but thankfully, the windows held. However, the hood looks like a gathering of small potholes.
Our granddaughter Madison and her roommate, Josie, who are students at Kilgore College, but who live in Henderson both had their vehicles significantly damaged.
Josie’s car had the sun roof destroyed while she was driving and had hail stones raining in on her. Fortunately, she was not in injured. Like many other cars in our town, I am told more than 100, Madison’s car had the windshield cracked, but it stayed together. Our neighbor had their skylights destroyed. They were dodging big chunks of ice falling in their home.
I could go on and on. Many homes were damaged. For the past week, traffic jams have resulted by the throng of roofing repair trucks that have invaded our community. And for good reason.
Bottom line, it could have been worse. I think everyone escaped major injury and “things” can be fixed.
It was a curious site in the aftermath. I was walking in our back yard that was covered with limbs and thousands of leaves that had been pounded out of the trees. Our trash can lid, made of hard plastic, had huge holes in it after the storm.
Finally while observing the damage in our neighborhood, I realized that the vicious, nasty hailstones had all just become harmless puddles of water! Life is funny that way!
Until Next time!