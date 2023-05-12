Letters to the Editor
A fly in the ointment
Hello neighbors,
As a new resident I am facing a harsh reality.
Sadly, I have realized that I am a person who lacks enough status to be protected by the laws and codes of our town. You see, a man who is not a gentleman built a new spec house next to my modest home. He decided to add many loads of dirt to elevate the lot and created a hill — perfect for flooding my property. On one side of his house he built a protective retaining wall. On the side facing my property he made a cliff that constantly floods my yard, kills my grass and leaves endless piles of mud pools of standing water next to my house and sidewalk. My polite requests to the builder to install a retaining wall were met with insults and sneers.
Believing my city would deal with a builder who violates the code that explicitly states one owner can not create damage to another property, I called code enforcement. A friendly man from the water department came and saw the disaster I live with and expressed sympathy, but he stated unequivocally that his boss, our CITY MANAGER, would NOT enforce the code. As a matter of fact the city manager sent a message that I should “ get myself a lawyer” and that I could expect no protection from constant flooding. Why? Because the spec builder is his buddy and “Christian brother”. Yes, the Henderson City Manager truly believes he does not have to enforce building codes if he desires to protect an unscrupulous builder who is his buddy .
My calls and letters to our mayor and city officials received no reply. In Henderson some people matter, but a deaf old woman living in a modest home is unworthy of protection from those paid to enforce the codes. Our Henderson City Manager believes his job is so secure that refusing to enforce codes will cause him no harm, and he loses no sleep over the problems his negligence causes.
I hope there are not others who have been thrown under the bus by our very confident city manager.
Jennifer Geddie