Peter Marshall

Dear Editor:

Among the turmoil that seems to exist in our everyday lives, especially politically. I present the following prayer, for printing in your paper, which was the prayer for the United States and the world, uttered by Peter Marshall, who was the chaplain for the United States Congress. Peter Marshall was a Scottish citizen but was the Chaplain for the United States Congress, and is the person about whom the novel “A Man called Peter” was written, and he is the author of the following described prayer which seems to be appropriate at this time:

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription