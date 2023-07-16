Among the turmoil that seems to exist in our everyday lives, especially politically. I present the following prayer, for printing in your paper, which was the prayer for the United States and the world, uttered by Peter Marshall, who was the chaplain for the United States Congress. Peter Marshall was a Scottish citizen but was the Chaplain for the United States Congress, and is the person about whom the novel “A Man called Peter” was written, and he is the author of the following described prayer which seems to be appropriate at this time:
Our Father, we pray for this land. We need Your help in this time of testing and uncertainty when those who fought together on the field of battle seem strangely unable to work together around conference tables for peace.
May we begin to see that all true Americanism begins in being Christian; that it can have no other foundation, as it has no other roots.
To Your glory was this Republic established. For the advancement of the Christian faith did the Founding Fathers give their life’s heritage, passed down to us.
We would pray that all over this land there may be a return to the faith of those men and women who trusted in God as they faced the perils and dangers of the frontier, not alone in crossing the continent, in building their cabins, in rearing their families, in eking out a livelihood, but in raising a standard of faith to which men have been willing to repair down through the years.
You did bless their efforts. You did bless America. You made her rich. Will You also make her good?
Make us, the citizens of this land, want to do the right things. Make us long to have right attitudes. Help us to be Christian in our attitudes. Let all that we do and say spring out of understanding hearts.
Make us willing to seek moral objectives together, that in united action this nation may be as resolute for righteousness and peace as she has been for war.
Bless those who bear responsibility. May they be led by You to do that which is right rather than that which is expedient or politically wise. Save us from politicians who seek only their own selfish interests. Illumine the minds of management as well as labor, that there may be an end to selfishness and greed, to the stupidity of men who are unable to find in reasonable agreement solutions to the problems that plague us.
Bless this land that we love so much, our Father, and help her to deposit her trust, not in armies and navies but in that righteousness which alone exalts any nation, and by which alone peace can finally come to us. This we ask in that name that is above every name, Your Son, Jesus Christ, our Redeemer. Amen.