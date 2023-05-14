UT Health East Texas joins with thousands of health systems around the country to celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 7-13). It is a special time dedicated to recognizing the amazing people who work in America’s hospitals and health systems.

Hospitals serve as community pillars across the country, with over 6.3 million people working in U.S. hospital sites of care. We hope that you will join us in celebrating healthcare workers across East Texas this week.

