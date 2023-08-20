God’s bound to be sick of me by now...
I pray often, but not often enough. I am convinced that God hears me coming and deeply rolls His eyes when He hears my trailer trash Kathleen Turner-ish cigarette-marred voice utter my start of the day greetings. “Mornin’ God!”
“Oh ME, not her again...”
I’m forever giving my problems to Jesus, but never really letting go and having the faith to just let Him do what I’m asking. I’m the one that’s always asking to help straighten out some mess, or praying to soften hardened hearts. The one that always needs fixing. The needy one.
I’m the anxious one, the depressed one, the manic one. The angry one, the stressed one, the always in a panic one.
Despite the fact that I’m bound to be deeply annoying, He never shuts me out, He never turns away, He never ceases to make Himself apparent in my life, and still I’m so stupid that I regularly miss His handiwork in my life.
While my prayers have gotten a bit more specific, my faith in getting any answers to my absolutely ridiculous requests has been shaky, at best. That’s a ME problem, and trust me I’m working on it.
God, obviously sick of my mess, has proven to me that I’m a nuisance in the most incredible ways.
If you know me, you already know my beloved Sas and I are weirdos. We’re woodland folk, simmering through the hellfire and brimstone that is Texas summer, off grid. My acreage is my sanctuary and despite the strangeness of my lifestyle, I have never felt such peace in any other place in my life. I’ve never felt any peace if we’re being painfully honest, until now.
As is typical, that peace is disturbed and the struggle returns, on a grand scale.
In a bit of a Mandela effect, the memory of a chosen plot of land and the spring fed creek that cuts a swath through those wooded acres weren’t exactly accurate. The land is there, the creek is there but in relation to the beginning of my property and the end of another my mind wanders.
While I once believed that crisp, clear creek ran along the bottom of my property, only now are we discovering that it runs near the top meaning my tiny tin can Taj Mahal has been placed lovingly on property that doesn’t belong to me. Still family land, so I’m not imposing on a stranger, but that matters very little these days but it wasn’t done out of spite, just confusion.
But you want to talk about stress...how in the world would I ever fix this?
“Mornin’ God...”
Knowing that God’s “got you” and having that surface faith that God is not going to let me fail this miserably at life aren’t the same as fully throwing my hands to the sky and committing myself to TRUSTING that His path is there and I will stumble upon it. Saying “give it to God” and actually giving it to God aren’t the same. The release of power, of control is daunting and I find that most people can’t do it fully.
Just let it go. Give it to God.
Well, I did it. I didn’t have a choice. Apart from packing my cats and dogs into the cramped back side of my gas guzzling new-ish Honda and hitting the Alaskan hills, there was nothing I could do to right this wrong. I don’t have money to pay for tree clearing. I dang sure can’t pay someone to pick up my trash mansion and move it a couple football fields closer to the creek, and what lottery am I winning to expect a stable and functional bridge to appear so that I can drive onto my creekside acreage? This was impossible. What else was I going to do?
God specializes in impossible and I specialize in being an idiot, but I am learning.
My daily mantra became, “God, you parted the Red Sea...help me part some pine trees and float that house on down there.” Far crazier things have happened.
I’m not often left at a loss for words. I can always find some series of words to string together in almost any circumstance but God’s got a way of shutting us up when he really needs us to pay attention.
And shut me up he did.
I felt compelled to attend a recent council meeting. Yeah, it’s what I do anyway, but the need to make it to this particular meeting was undeniable, anxiety inducing. At this meeting, a councilmember friend took a moment to show interest in my Sas, our little babies, and our woodland lifestyle, and I, in turn, took a moment to spill the entirety of my stress directly into his BBQ plate.
The look on his face didn’t scream, “Lord, let me get away”, he was calm and on the edge of potentially laughing in my face. Not out of meanness but surprise, or even just the realization that he’d been JUST been used by God.
You see, he works for a ministry that does the exact things I’ve prayed about, the exact things y’all! Parting pines, and that’s not even the end of their capabilities.
God answered the most absurd prayer with such ease. Just a nudge in a specific direction and the solution was as present as those pine trees in my forest.
All I had to do was shut up and listen and, for once, stop being the problem.
If you’re struggling, if you’re fighting a battle that never seems to end, it’s because it’s not yours to fight.
Shut up, y’all. Let God do His thing.