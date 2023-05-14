Today (Sunday) is Mother’s Day, and I was excited to have this outlet to publicly praise my own birthing person. I intended to heap on a healthy dose of fancy prose and sob-inducing sweetness, but for any of you that know me and my incubator...that’s not us.

It’s not how we speak to each other or anyone else, so why whitewash our relationship when it works so well, as is?

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription