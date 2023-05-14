Today (Sunday) is Mother’s Day, and I was excited to have this outlet to publicly praise my own birthing person. I intended to heap on a healthy dose of fancy prose and sob-inducing sweetness, but for any of you that know me and my incubator...that’s not us.
It’s not how we speak to each other or anyone else, so why whitewash our relationship when it works so well, as is?
As I sit and reminisce about the 45 years I’ve spent with my mother, I cringe. Some of the highlights are not fit for the world, our struggle was genuine, but the one constant thing was that tiny little woman and her willingness to literally work her fingers to the bone to support me.
I was a latch-key kid. A thing that these days is looked upon, and reported, as flat-out child abuse.
You can’t leave one of these new-age kids alone for five minutes that some Karen in the trailer next door isn’t calling CPS, and here I was in Kindergarten getting up, dressed, fed, and on the bus all by myself. I can still remember the Strawberry Shortcake flannel pajama shirt with the little ruffles on the cap of the sleeves and the much-too-long jeans with a gigantic cuff. That was a regular outfit for me...during the summer. I made it to school every day, and I never died. I was scared sometimes, and it was awfully lonely, but it’s how life worked.
My mother and I shared a lot of meals over a lot of years. Some were a simple helping of the poorest of poor people meals, beans and rice. When the money was right Hamburger Helper was a favorite and still is. God, I hated salmon patties and pork and beans so much! To this day, she still tries to make me eat that nonsense. Even with years of meal insecurity and the occasional blatant refusal to eat that mess, I never went to sleep hungry, but my tiny mother’s belly grumbled regularly.
I can remember climbing into that giant pink-painted claw-foot tub in that slowly collapsing Kilgore house and playing for hours in a steaming hot bath. Unbeknownst to me that indoor pool of a tub had been heated a half-gallon at a time, in an electric skillet because we didn’t have gas.
My all-time favorite childhood memory is picture day. If my mother is reading this, she’s probably bawling at the sheer mention of that day, and it’s freaking hilarious.
School was hardly fun but I did look forward to three days...the first, the last, and picture day. Two of those favorites meant I’d get a new outfit and the chance for the chubby, permed mullet-wearing, trailer kid to get something cute to wear and maybe feel pretty for a day was huge! It hardly ever worked out because, if you’ve met me, you know my sense of style is...well...it’s never been great.
But, short on money and time, my tiny but mighty calloused-fingered mother ran into the only store we could afford at that moment, Dollar General, and bought what she thought was an adorable little two-piece outfit.
New clothes were new clothes, and my ‘thinorexia’ (we’ll discuss that another time) was in its early stages. I felt just fine in my little white shirt with giant blue polka dots and my blue matching leggings. The sizing may have been a little off so maybe I was built a bit like one of those big blue dots on my shirt. My chili-bowl haircut perfectly framed my chubby round face and my confidence was high as I followed the photographer’s command to sling my little foot up on the bottom rung of that prop ladder. You remember those 80s school pictures...ladders, giant number blocks, fake laser backgrounds, fists on chins with no visible elbow rest. You remember.
That day came and went, and many more after, but the anticipation of those pictures coming back held on tight...as tight as that polka-dotted shirt. I was so excited to see that white Lifetouch envelope, with its cellophane viewing panel...
“Oh...okay,” my internal response. The anticipation turned into acceptance and I kept that envelope face down in that little cubby hole under my old-school desk all day, but I was still excited to give them to my Mom. Mama wouldn’t see them the way I did.
No, she did, there was no way not to. She saw how small that shirt was and how big those dots were. She gave me the obligatory “Oh, baby, these are so cute,” but we all know nobody was feeling those photos. None of the wallet-sized photos were ever cut from that sheet and the 8x10 was eventually framed, but it didn’t hang publicly. It was next to her side of the bed on that little scrap of wood-panelled wall...a reminder of what our lives were like growing up poor, together.
Snug and slightly uncomfortable, not a bit cute, but worn with a smile.
I say none of these things to bring shame, but to point out that this was our life together. We grew up together. We struggled together. We suffered together. But the real testament to the strength and courage of my often abused, often neglected, and chronically overworked mother is that I never knew.
I didn’t know we didn’t have food, because she found a way to feed me. I didn’t know we didn’t have gas, because she found a way to keep me warm. I didn’t care that I had a knockoff pair of neon blue Chuck Taylor high tops...I knew I could fold that top down and show off my neon green insides! I had the Barbies, I had the Care Bears, I had Rainbow Brite...I had everything I ever wanted. It didn’t matter that maybe some other kid had it first. Garage sale toys were still toys, Dollar General clothes were still clothes.
My mother sacrificed everything to ensure I had a good life, even if it was meager. My mother worked until her fingers bled so that I would never know that we were struggling.
Hug your mothers today, wish them a happy day, buy them flowers, and gifts that you probably put no thought into. Celebrate them because there is no end to the things that you never knew.
I love you, Mama!