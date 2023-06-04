Although the numbers are temporarily decreasing as growth moderates and uncertainty rises, there remain about 9.6 million job openings across the country. Employers of all types and sizes are affected by labor shortages, with major challenges in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care and social assistance. We presently need 1.6 million health care and social assistance workers and 1.3 million accommodation and food services employees.

These notable shortfalls are causing ongoing economic losses. Businesses that can’t hire enough people often must forego potential growth, shorten hours of operation, reduce services, overwork existing employees, or otherwise attempt to cope with less-than-optimal staffing levels. The situation would be infinitely worse if not for one crucial source of labor – foreign-born workers!

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription