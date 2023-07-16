Perryman

The number of prime working age persons (those aged 25 to 54) in the United States has never been higher. Simultaneously, there are labor shortages and about 9.8 million job openings. Various factors have been blamed, including the “Great Resignation” and low labor force participation rates. Not exactly!

The phrase Great Resignation originated to describe the perception that an unusually high number of people were leaving their jobs during the pandemic. In 2021, a record number of Americans voluntarily quit their jobs (47.8 million, excluding those who retired or transferred within a company). However, most individuals who quit were actually just changing jobs; the size of the workforce reached pre-pandemic levels by the spring of 2022 and has continued to rise. As I wrote a while back, what we really saw was a Great Reshuffling.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

