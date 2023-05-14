Federal funds directly support individuals and businesses across Texas. In 2022, nearly $277.6 billion was spent in the state by various agencies. That’s down from $349.7 billion in 2021 and $321.0 billion in 2020, when assorted COVID-19 stimulus packages were in place. The last year of pre-pandemic data indicates $206.8 billion, with 2018 only slightly lower. Things are slowly getting back to more typical patterns. (Note that these totals are for fiscal years, from October 1 through September 30.)

Looking at 2019, which is representative of a more “normal” process, the most spending by far was from the Social Security Administration, with over $72.0 billion. Next was the Department of Defense ($43.8 billion), followed by the Departments of Health and Human Services ($38.8 billion), Veterans Affairs ($18.9 billion), Agriculture ($9.7 billion), Education ($6.9 billion), and Transportation ($5.2 billion). The Department of Homeland Security contributed nearly $3.0 billion, followed by Housing and Urban Development ($2.6 billion), National Aeronautics and Space Administration ($1.3 billion), and the Railroad Retirement Board ($902.7 million).

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

