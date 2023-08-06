While we’re not out of the woods, opinions about the likelihood of recession are shifting away from the doom and gloom which has been prevalent over the past year. I have always felt that the talk was overblown and that the US economy would prove to be resilient even in the face of the action the Federal Reserve has taken to slow inflation.

In dozens of speeches and articles, I have repeatedly put the odds of a downturn at 35% or less from the outset. Most analysts thought a downturn was virtually certain, with one prominent and respected group putting the odds at 100% (I couldn’t resist pointing out that there wasn’t a 100% chance of anything in our complex economic universe). Recently, month after month of job gains even as target interest rates reached 22-year highs have led a growing number to become a bit more optimistic.

