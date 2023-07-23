Borders

Proponents are calling it the “biggest property tax cut in Texas history.” Both chambers of the Texas Legislature passed an $18 billion package during the second special session, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

If signed as expected by Gov. Greg Abbott, the bill raises the homestead exemption to $100,000, with an additional $40,000 exemption for owners 65 and older. It also dedicates more than $12 billion to lower school property taxes.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.

