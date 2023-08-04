I often write about the healing power of journaling when it comes to grief recovery. When my grandson died, I found that writing and prayer were the most successful recovery techniques that I practiced. They not only brought me comfort, but they also helped me heal. As I wrote and as I prayed, I could actually feel the healing occur. It was amazing. Although the subject of this article is not prayer, because of its superior healing power, it bears mentioning.

My brother recently lost his wife due to breast cancer. Upon her death, I suggested to my brother that he start keeping a grief journal. My brother is a writer, so I thought a grief journal would be a natural thing for him. In his journal, he could be creative, write his woes and step forwards, write lyrics, and work out his road to recovery.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription