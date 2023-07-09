Perryman

Texas reached a notable milestone according to the latest release of US Census Bureau population data – the Lone Star State’s Hispanic racial/ethnic group is now the largest. According to the July 2022 estimates, Hispanics comprise 40.2% of the population, while the second largest group (non-Hispanic white) is 39.8%. The state is also adding almost 1,300 people a day. That’s more than my hometown had when I was growing up (or at least having my first 18 birthdays).

Note that Hispanics can be of any race (or multiple races), and 59.8% of the state’s population is counted as not Hispanic. The Black or African American (but not Hispanic) population is now 12.5% of the total, a share which has been slowly increasing. The Asian group has also increased modestly to 5.5%.

