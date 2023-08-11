As you probably know, UPS and the Teamsters union have reached an agreement to narrowly avert a nationwide strike. This high-stakes standoff likely wasn’t nightly dinner table conversation for most of you, but the issue was far more impactful than merely one company and its 340,000 or so workers directly involved in the negotiations. A strike would have caused delivery delays, challenged the supply chain, pushed up inflation, and affected individuals and businesses across the world. It would have been particularly problematic for rural residents and those requiring critical medical supplies.

Globally, UPS serves 1.6 million shippers with deliveries to 11.1 million customers in over 220 countries and territories. In 2022, the company delivered an average of 24.3 million packages daily. Competitors such as FedEx and the US Postal Service would certainly have stepped up and filled some (but not much) of the gap, but inevitably both prices and delivery times would have risen notably.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription