The Fourth of July is America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It is estimated that over one billion dollars is spent on beer, according to Fourth of July facts by WalletHub. It is an incredibly festive time across the state.
Countless families celebrate with BBQs, family gatherings, and fireworks. There are usually parades, festivals, and concerts. It brings people together, celebrating freedom in all its forms. Yet, holidays like the Fourth of July can often promote heavy drinking. This can be challenging for someone in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction.
Fortunately, there are practical steps that anyone can take to maintain sobriety and enjoy the July 4th holiday to the fullest.
“If you are new to sobriety, it just takes some planning and preparation. It does not mean you stop having fun; you are just taking some steps to avoid a relapse,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
Statistically, in Texas, 17% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month. There are pitfalls associated with heavy drinking; consider some of the following tips to help maintain sobriety.
Begin to know and identify relapse triggers. This could be particular environments or situations. It could also be a person or a group of people. Know these and manage or avoid them accordingly. Relapse triggers can also create negative emotions or feelings. Having a healthy outlet to cope with this is a good idea.
Bring sober friends or family members to July 4th BBQs or parties. Consider bringing non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails to parties. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have an alcoholic beverage in your hand.
Practice saying no or turning down invitations. Do not feel obligated to be in a situation that makes you uncomfortable.
Finally, have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. Set this up so you can accomplish this easily if you have to leave.
Independence Day is about freedom and choosing the life you want. Being free from the chains of addiction is a fantastic feeling. Take this opportunity to create new memories and traditions and spend quality time with family and loved ones.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.