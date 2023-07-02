Leach

The Fourth of July is America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It is estimated that over one billion dollars is spent on beer, according to Fourth of July facts by WalletHub. It is an incredibly festive time across the state.

Countless families celebrate with BBQs, family gatherings, and fireworks. There are usually parades, festivals, and concerts. It brings people together, celebrating freedom in all its forms. Yet, holidays like the Fourth of July can often promote heavy drinking. This can be challenging for someone in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.

