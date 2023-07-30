Texas has thus far endured a heat wave of historic proportions in the summer of 2023. The higher-than-normal temperatures have created health issues for many residents and impacted quality of life for millions of people. Not surprisingly, the effects do not stop there.

As with any extreme weather event, excessive heat affects the economy in dynamic and complex ways. Substantial losses occur as a result of lower agricultural yields and an overall decline in productivity across multiple industries. Even morbidity and mortality increase. These losses are partially offset by gains in other sectors, such as increases in utility consumption.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription