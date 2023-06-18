It’s Adam Smith’s 300th birthday (June 5th, 16th, or 18th, depending on the calendar that you choose)! He was one of history’s most influential thinkers, basically articulating the framework of capitalism. It’s a moment worthy of reflection.

A brilliant Scottish philosopher who lived with his mother and was notoriously absent-minded, Smith set forth many of his fundamental ideas in An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations in 1776. It is an incredibly laborious tome to absorb, but an instant best-seller when published. It conceptualized the market as an “Invisible Hand” guiding the decisions of producers, workers, and other economic actors based on self-interest yet producing optimal social outcomes.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

