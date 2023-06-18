Within the unlimited amount of evidence to prove that God is real and the Creator of all things, there is no greater example than the Sun, Earth, and Moon. The average person does not wake up in the morning and rush to the window to see if the sun is going to rise, or if the earth is being drawn into a black hole. Neither would anyone jump up and down just to make sure the levels of gravity did not change during the night or if the oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide levels are still maintaining the perfect atmosphere to breathe. God not only created where we live, He also carefully maintains it. The reliability of time and the seasons for example relays a message from God that we can trust Him with everything.

Science has written a library of knowledge about the Sun, Earth, and moon, but no one can fathom why they work together no more than why oxygen gives life to the blood or how can the brain manage every system of our bodies instantly all at once. Beyond what they are, how do they stay in place?” The Sun is actually a star, and the universe contains an incalculable amount of them. They are different sizes and some are even 100 times larger than our Sun. According to the experts, they are luminous balls of gases, mostly hydrogen and helium, with nuclear fusion at their core to support the masses which are held together by their own gravity. Beyond what all the celestial bodies are, how do they stay in place?”

Dr. Billy Holland is an ordained minister, community chaplain, and Christian author. Read more about God and the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com

