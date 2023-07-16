Alex Mills

Yes, if you think retail gasoline prices have been somewhat stable this year, you would be correct.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) at the U.S. Department of Energy noted the U.S. gasoline price has been between $3.50 and $3.75 for most of the time since Jan. 1. The average on July 10 was $3.546.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

