An unprecedented number of child care centers are expected to close across the state as pandemic relief funding ends, the Texas Standard reported. A survey conducted by the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children of about 1,600 child care programs indicated 44% were likely to close their doors without additional funding. Federal pandemic relief funds ended for most centers in June.

The Texas Legislature declined to pass a $2.3 billion House proposal for child care providers, with the intent that the money be used to raise the average wage of staff from $12 per hour to at least $15 per hour.

