Although remote work was a notable and growing segment of overall employment before the pandemic, COVID-19 dramatically ramped up the process. During the worst of the shutdowns, it was often either that or nothing (unless one was an “essential” worker). While many have since returned to offices, the way we work has fundamentally changed.

In some areas, only about half as many people are working in office buildings as prior to the pandemic. Office vacancy rates are rising in many areas, as firms downsize their square footage. In very large cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, 20-30% of downtown space is empty. In Texas, the Dallas and Houston central business districts are also about 30% empty, with somewhat lower vacancies in San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth. Although certain types of space and some specific buildings are flourishing, the overall pattern has shifted.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

