Gov. Greg Abbott late last week warned lawmakers to be prepared for several special sessions to pass a tax reform bill that he will accept, as well as a school voucher plan that failed to pass during the regular session.

Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are at odds over how to deliver more than $17 billion in property tax relief, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches and Cedar Park. Email gborders@texaspress.com.

