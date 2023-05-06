There is something wrong with the world today...
Is the constant contamination of our water supply leaching toxic chemicals into our medulla oblongata or eating away at our prefrontal cortex? Are the chemtrails settling, or have We always been this dumb?
Pioneers were surely not this de-de-de. I mean, they chugged mercury like it was Monster energy drinks and treated cancer with a woodpecker to the temple, but, by God, they wouldn’t ever just sit back and watch as their every right was snatched away.
Bump stocks went first, then forced trigger resets, now it’s a ban on semi-automatic weapons and extended magazines. They will come for all of them eventually...just watch, since that’s all we can seem to muster up the energy to do.
We’ll sit around and write scathing opinion pieces, and make TikToks venting our rage at the constant, and quickening, overstep of our local, state, and federal governments, but when are any of us that aren’t brainwashed by the subliminal mumblings of a decaying old codger going to get out of our comfy little rage bubbles and do anything?
They’re actively taking away our ability to defend ourselves against THEM, meanwhile, banks are collapsing left and right. Another just gave up the ghost within the last few days.
We are not in a recession, we’re not even in a depression. We’re hanging on the precipice of a complete financial collapse, and we’re too dumb to know that our fingers are going numb.
The dollar stands for nothing, anymore. The FedNow program is absolutely going to happen. Within a year we will be a cashless society. Let me just repeat that for those people in the back...within a year, we will skip right over Socialism directly into Communism.
Oh, did you drive outside of your restricted area? Ope...cancel your FedNow card. You didn’t buy Bud Light? Close your account. These idiots will have full control of every digitized dollar you spend and if you step out of line that’s how they will punish you, the first time and I will not volunteer as tribute.
Our mainstream media is actively peddling propaganda. Truth-tellers are conspiracy nuts, legal gun owners are advocating for the murder of children but pro-abortion groups somehow aren’t, and America is still a major superpower. False...all false.
We’re giving our worthless dollars to Ukraine by the metric ton.
Actively supporting neo-Nazis and hailing old stone-faced Putin as the devil incarnate, when the real heart of their issue is that Russia was doing what stronger nations have done to weaker ones since time began. We’re just nosy and needed another front for big government to launder their recently-printed monopoly money.
Cartoons are being used to push the US’s woke agenda while recruiting liberal activists to fill spaces left empty by more than 8,000 sensible veterans who refused to take an untrustworthy vaccine. Our military is quickly filling with soft, brainwashed “women”. I don’t even mean biological women, we’ve struggled through PMDD, PCOS, PMS, Endo, Fibro, IBS, ADD, cramps, and an occasional childbirth, we’re pretty tough. No, I’m referring to the newly defined softer, daintier, and sillier version that might also have a penis, but also has a purse full of tampons and an advertising contract.
We watch politicians lie on live streams. We scrutinize as our Commander in Chief falls up staircases and off bikes. We giggle as he wanders around on empty stages, reaching out to shake hands with invisible bystanders. We write entire monologues to joke about how often he fabricates entire portions of his life. From growing up in the Puerto Rican culture to being an honorary Persian to being born two weeks after his grandfather died in the exact same hospital if you ignore the fact that it was actually a year later and more than 200 miles away.
We listened as he claimed to have “graduated with three degrees from college,” was named “the outstanding student in the political science department,” that he “went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship” and was top of his class. All lies...proven lies.
Ole Tricky Dick got sent home for lying...how is this unbalanced and unmedicated Alzheimer’s victim still “running this country”? And yet here we are, some of us dumb enough to not only follow along behind this bumbling idiot but believe he’s actually in charge of this dumpster fire.
And we’re not even going into how deep Papa Joe’s fists were in his disgusting kid’s shady, drug-fueled, international business deals.
We’ve sat back, raging but idle, and watched as our biggest “enemy” became a solid superpower, while we are months away from living under the thumb of an Orwellian government.
Hopefully, the bread lines won’t be long, but even if they are I’ll stuff my feelings into a box and cram it down deep...the new American Nesting Doll.
Das vedanya, comrades.