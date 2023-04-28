While it is widely known that Texas is a key producer of oil and natural gas, many are unaware that the state is also a leader in green energy. The installed capacity in renewables has been growing at a rapid pace, and, barring artificial obstacles, this pattern will likely continue.

Globally, renewable capacity grew from less than 1.6 million megawatts (MW) in 2013 to nearly 3.4 million in 2022. In the United States, wind and utility-scale solar power expanded by about 328% over that period. In Texas, wind capacity more than tripled, and solar capacity went from almost none to more than 8,820 MW.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription