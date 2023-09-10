Yvonne (Easley) Chaney
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS — Yvonne Easley Chaney, 87, of Nacogdoches, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 11, 2023 at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel, with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elton Chaney, formerly of Price, Texas. She is survived by children Teddy Farley, Cindy and Jerry Winfield; grandchildren Blake and Kay Winfield, Kyle Winfield and girlfriend, Morgan Langlinais. She is also survived by several special nephews and nieces. Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Chaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
