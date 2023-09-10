Tommie (Tom) Peveler

Tommie (Tom) Charles Peveler
HENDERSON — Tom Peveler,78,peacefully went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He leaves precious memories and a life of love and laughter for his many friends and family members.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 12, 1945 to Leonard and Fannie Peveler(Willingham), and passed from this earth on September 5, 2023 at his home in the Chapman Community in Rusk County. Tom grew up in Clinton, OK, and moved to Henderson, TX in 1977 to attend Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary (TBI) to study music ministry. He met Connie later that year at a mission rally, and they were married on June 3, 1978 at TBI. Tom was the Music Minister at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tatum, Tx for 45 years. He loved serving his Lord through writing songs and poems. He was also a piano tuner and a Forestry Technician.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Fannie Peveler, brothers Billy John “BJ” Peveler and Wendel “Wink” Peveler, and sister-in-law Arnetta Peveler. Survivors include wife Connie Peveler of Henderson, TX, Stepson Darby Warren and Wife Suzanne of Tyler, TX, Daughter Christi Parker and Husband Jason of New London, TX, Daughter Susie Littleton and Husband Mike of Henderson, TX, Sister-in-Law Pearl Peveler of Moore, OK, Sister-in-Law Janie Clark and husband Paul of Hillsboro, TX, and Sister-in-Law Trisha Appelbee and husband Steve of Madison, MS. Grandchildren Emma, Anna, Lara, and Sam Littleton and Renly Parker as well as cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas for their care of Tom, and all the prayers from friends and family. Donations can be made in Memory of Tom Peveler to: Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tatum, TX, Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson, TX, or Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial on October 7th at 1 PM at TBI in Henderson, TX.
