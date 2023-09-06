Toby Jack Moon
MINDEN — Funeral services for Mr. Toby Jack Moon, 55, of Minden, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Minden Baptist Church with Dr. Matt Pitts and Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Moon passed from this life on September 1, 2023, at his residence in Minden. He was born September 8, 1967, in Longview, and lived all of his life in Minden where he grew up attending Minden Baptist Church. Toby graduated from Henderson schools and went on to play football and baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana before transferring to Iowa Wesleyan. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to trade and sell all sorts of merchandise. Early in his career, Toby worked in oilfield construction. He later transitioned into the car business and was a salesman for Gabriel-Jordan and Yates GMC. He was preceded in death by his father Walter Don Moon Sr., nephew Andrew Moon, father-in-law Jimmy Wendell Powell, and all of his grandparents. Survivors include his wife, Wendy Moon of Minden; mother, Brenda Moon Carlock and husband Randy of Henderson; daughters, Emily Kate Moon of Ruston, Louisiana and McKenna “Fluff” Moon of Minden; brother, Donny Moon and wife Ashlie of Winnfield, Louisiana; nephew and niece, Nate Moon of Winnfield, Louisiana, and Avery Moon and fiancé Drew Huddleston of Ruston, Louisiana; close first cousin, Stacy Hayner of Henderson; as well as a host of cousins, other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Stacy Hayner, Ty Hayner, Robbie Fears, Kevin Green, Neill Duran, and Joseph Bradford. Honorary pallbearer will be David Garcia. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Toby Moon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
