Tami Draper Phelps
HENDERSON — Tamela “Tami” Phelps, always late to everything, left us too early on September 2, 2023, at her home in Goodsprings surrounded by her family. She was 47 (or, as she would love - 571 months old). Born on January 19, 1976, in Longview, Texas, to Dennis Draper, Sr. and Elizabeth Jean Draper. She spent her entire life in Henderson and Goodsprings where she raised her beautiful children and granddaughter and was the constant companion and support to her sister Tiffany and mother Jeanie. Tami graduated from Henderson High School in 1994 with friends that she would truly keep for her lifetime. She worked for many years at Baker Hughes and years after that in customer service with several companies where she quickly became the customer favorite. She not only kept in touch with those customers after she left jobs but continues to check in on them sometimes weekly. She collected new friends and family everywhere she went. She was proceeded in death by her father, Dennis Draper Sr., her grandmothers Charlsie Wilburn and Ida Littlefield, and her Aunt Tanya Ellis. She is survived by her children Zachary Phelps, Madi Phelps, Grady Phelps, Keelie Shaw, her granddaughter Lizzy Phelps, her mother Jeanie Draper, sisters Tiffany Draper (all of Henderson) Tamara Jean Draper and husband Josh Moore (of Huntsville) and brother’s Colby Draper (Henderson), Dennis Draper and her nephew Blu Draper (Houston). The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Crawford A. Crim at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 6, followed by a graveside service at Moyer’s Cemetery with a gathering for family and friends afterward, just across the street at the Pinnacle (7721 Co Rd 468 W, Henderson, TX 75654) hosted by Tami’s loving cousins Kelly Steveson and Kim Clifton with a special thank you to Lakin Gamble and family for their friendship and generosity. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Tami Phelps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.