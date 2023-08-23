Larry Neal Thomas
NORTH ZULCH — Larry Thomas was born July 25, 1948 and departed this life August 16, 2023. He met and married the love of his life, best friend and soulmate August 1972.
The majority of his career was in manufacturing in Quality Assurance. His wife encouraged him to advance and supported several moves to further his career.
Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife, his dad, mother, sister, and two brothers.
Larry is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wright; a son, Kris Thomas; a daughter, Misty Ivey; a son, Randall Sr.; one special granddaughter, Alisha Thomas; thirteen grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and one special nephew, Reid Thomas.
Services for Larry will be scheduled at a later date at his grave site in Bracken Cemetery at Elysian Fields.
Arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.
