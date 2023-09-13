Kimberly Christine (Douglas) Norman
HENDERSON — Ms. Kimberly Norman passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her home in Henderson, TX. Kim was born on May 27, 1964 in Quonset Point, Rhode Island to Charles and Barbara Douglas. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1982. She attended Tyler Junior College and graduated with her AA degree in 1997. She continued her education by attending Stephen F. Austin. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2001 with her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Kim was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles H.S. and Helen Douglas, and her maternal grandparents Raymond and Christina Cole. Kim is survived by her parents, Charles and Barbara Douglas; sons, Dillan Norman (Shannon), and Seth Norman; brother Charles H.S. Douglas, III, and sister Tammy (Glenn) Prater - all of Henderson. She is also survived by grandchildren Hannah and Nathan Ratcliff; nieces, Krista Barber and husband Andrew, and Danielle Cole and husband Clayton; nephews, Trevor Prater and Lance Douglas and wife Hillary; and great-nieces, Cali Prater, Jade Prater, and Charlotte Douglas. The family invites family and friends to join us for a celebration of life. Please join them for a come and go visitation on Saturday, September 16, 2023, between 4-6 pm at the family Rancho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter, 1201 Highland Dr., Henderson, Tx 75652 in Kim’s honor. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
