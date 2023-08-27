James Daniel “Danny” Courcier
SELMAN CITY — Memorial services will be held for Danny Courcier, 73, of Selman City on August 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Selman City Christian Church in Turnertown. Internment will be at a later date. Danny Courcier was born June 22, 1950, and passed on August 22, 2023.
