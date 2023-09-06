H Grady Ash Jr.
TULSA — In Loving Memory of H. Grady Ash, Jr.
December 3, 1933 - August 26, 2023
H. Grady Ash, Jr. Grady, as he was affectionately known, peacefully departed this world on August 26, 2023. He was 89 years old and left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who knew him.
Born in Mount Enterprise, Rusk, Texas on December 3, 1933, Grady was a man of unwavering determination and boundless compassion. As the founder and Chairman of A.G. Equipment Company in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, he built a thriving business that will continue to flourish as a testament to his remarkable legacy.
Grady was a proud Former Student of Texas A&M University, Class of ‘58, earning degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Management, following his honorable service in the United States Navy.
Grady held his family closest to his heart. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Ash. Grady’s memory will forever be cherished by his numerous nephews, nieces, and their families. Stephen and Renee Ash of Houston, Jim and Lori Dee Ash of College Station, Ginger Townley of Waco, Brian Townley of Waco, Lisa and Jim Pickens of Dallas, Donna and Omega Ash of Universal City, Richard and Amy Ash of Lampasas, Linda Meeker of Kingsbury, Karen Minzer of Dallas, Chris Spears of Oklahoma City, and his sister-in-law Jan Ash of Lubbock. Additionally, he leaves behind extended family and close friends, including James and Linda Estes of Boerne, along with their family, including Brent and Terry Estes of Houston, and Paige and Jason Murphree of Blanco. Grady’s team members at A.G. Equipment Company were like family to him as well, and he cherished their dedication and hard work.
Grady was preceded in death by his parents, H. Grady Ash, Sr. and Wilma Ash Couch, as well as his sister Dorothy Faye Ash Bozarth and his brothers Kenneth Ash and Dr. Weldon Ash. Their memories will forever be intertwined with his, as they shared countless moments of joy and laughter throughout the years.
During this difficult time, let us remember Grady for his unwavering love, his brilliant mind, and his unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and community. May his memory forever be a source of inspiration to us all.
To plant a tree in memory of H Ash, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.