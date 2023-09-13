Dorothy Marie Price
CLEAR LAKE SHORES — Dorothy Marie Price, of Clear Lake Shores, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in League City, Texas at the age of 100. She was born on April 23, 1923 in Henderson, Texas to Thomas and Minnie Pool. she was preceded in death by her husband Tyler A. Price. Dorothy is survived by her son Tommy A. Price, daughters Sherry Little, Connie Beene, brother Thomas Pool, Jr., grandchildren Stephen Little, Shane Little, Scott Little, Debbie Foxworth, Dena Fuller, Amy Price, David Price, 15 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. A Grave Side Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson, Texas under the direction of Crawford - A Crim Funeral Home, located at 1414 S Main St, Henderson, TX 75654.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.