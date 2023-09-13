Wesley Lee McClenton
ELLENWOOD — Funeral services for Mr. Wesley Lee McClenton, age 36 of Ellenwood, GA formerly of Whitehouse, will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Mt. Enterprise ISD Auditorium, 301 NW 3rd. Street, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home. Public viewing will be Friday, September 15, 2023, from 2-6 pm at the funeral home.
