Leeta Tullis Kinsler
OVERTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Leeta Tullis Kinsler, 76, of Overton, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, August 26, at the funeral home.
