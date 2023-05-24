Toni,

I need your Medicare guidance because in December, I was rushed to the ER because of kidney failure caused from stage 4 of prostate cancer which has spread to my pelvic bones.

Toni’s book “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced” edition is offering a $10 discount available to the Toni Says® readers and their friends at www.tonisays.com and www.seniorresource.com. Visit www.seniorresource.com/medicare-moments/ to listen to Toni’s Medicare Moments podcasts.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription