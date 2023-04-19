hoop.jpg

Contributed photo

Students from West Rusk CCISD were among more than 160 students and staff from 10 high school campuses across East Texas who came together for Next Step Community Solutions’ second annual Sources of Strength Retreat March 31 at Camp Tyler.

Sources of Strength is an evidence-based, peer-led suicide prevention program that Next Step has implemented on 29 middle and high school campuses across East Texas. Next Step is the first to bring this program to schools in Texas, and more specifically rural East Texas, where there is a much greater need for mental health-related resources.“The goal of this retreat is to allow our peer leaders and adult advisors from different campuses to come together and celebrate the work they’ve done over the past school year on their campus,” said Brandon Davidson, executive director of Next Step Community Solutions. “It’s really about recognizing the students, having fun and helping them realize the impact they can and do make on their campuses.”Next Step Community Solutions is a Texas-based nonprofit that was founded in 1984 which serves school-aged youth and their communities through mental health services and substance misuse prevention and education. Their substance abuse coalitions cover nine counties, and licensed counselors serve 70-plus school campuses and juvenile probation departments at no charge to the student.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription