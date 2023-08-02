Henderson’s Civic Center will fill with the rich voices of the Sacred Harp Singers as the melodic masses converge for the annual East Texas Sacred Harp Convention on the regularly scheduled second weekend in August.
Sacred Harp is religious folk music, which is sung with the aid of a unique shape-note songbook, The Sacred Harp. Sung a cappella, the music is distinguished by its considerable use of the minor key and its unusual four-part harmony.
The East Texas Musical Convention, now known as the East Texas Sacred Harp Convention, was organized in 1855. It is the oldest Sacred Harp convention in Texas, and possibly the oldest of any kind of singing convention in Texas.
It is the second oldest Sacred Harp Convention in the United States – and the world. The East Texas Convention was modeled after the older and now defunct Southern Musical Convention established in 1845, by Benjamin Franklin White, the original co-compiler of “The Sacred Harp.”
The East Texas Convention has a history of continuous meetings from 1868, the earliest year notated in its minutes. William Russell Adams of Peatown, President of the Convention in 1874, 1884, and 1885, wrote to The Musical Million, explaining that the convention missed a few years of meeting because of the American Civil War. Re-established after the war, a large influx of Georgia and Alabama settlers added to its strength.
Throughout its history, the East Texas Musical Convention has convened annually in six East Texas counties: Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur. Though having met in all six counties, the majority of the meetings have been in Panola and Rusk counties. If the Tatum High School building is physically located in Rusk County, then the convention has been continuously held in Rusk County since 1979. Additionally, it has been held in Henderson, first in the old community center and now in the Civic Center located adjacent to Lake Forest Park, since 1983.
Consider being a part of this 168 years of history.