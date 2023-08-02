Henderson’s Civic Center will fill with the rich voices of the Sacred Harp Singers as the melodic masses converge for the annual East Texas Sacred Harp Convention on the regularly scheduled second weekend in August.

Sacred Harp is religious folk music, which is sung with the aid of a unique shape-note songbook, The Sacred Harp. Sung a cappella, the music is distinguished by its considerable use of the minor key and its unusual four-part harmony.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription