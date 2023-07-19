VeraBank is pleased to announce it has received the 2023 Financial Services Impact Award in the Speed category by nCino, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry.
The award recognizes stand-out nCino customers of various sizes from around the globe for swiftly adopting the nCino Cloud Banking Platform, quickly adapting to changes within the financial services industry, and showing fast time to value in their technology adoption.
“We are extremely thrilled and proud to be the recipients of this award, said VeraBank President and CEO Brad Tidwell. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the development of cutting-edge digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The award also recognizes our relationship banking approach to understanding and listening to what our customers want.”
The financial institutions nominated this year were recognized at nSight 2023, nCino’s annual user conference, for their game-changing achievements in client service, contributions to their communities, and improvements to their employees’ experience across three categories: innovation, reputation, and speed.
“We are excited to congratulate VeraBank on winning the 2023 Financial Services Impact Award in the Speed category,” said Sean Desmond, Chief Customer Success Officer at nCino. “Their use of the nCino Cloud Banking Platform and adopting multiple solutions including Commercial Banking; Retail Banking; Deposit Account Opening; and Portfolio Analytics, coupled with their agility and commitment to adapting quickly to industry changes, sets them apart in the financial services sector. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to their dedication to excellence and modernization.”
In addition to being recognized at nCino’s annual user conference, a $5,000 monetary donation was made on behalf of VeraBank to a non-profit organization of their choice. VeraBank chose Longview Community Ministries as the recipient of the donation.
“We are honored to be part of this exciting initiative from nCino as part of our award recognition,” said Tidwell. “Making a difference in the communities we serve is a key component of our mission at VeraBank, and Longview Community Ministries is a wonderful, established not-for-profit organization that will put the funds to good use.”
“Longview Community Ministries is incredibly appreciative of VeraBank’s generosity and support,” said Executive Director Kristi Buckrell. “With the higher cost of living, we have seen an increase in demand for our services. This donation ensures we can continue to provide support with our services which include monthly food boxes, rent and utility assistance, prescription assistance, a free dental clinic, and Meals with Love hot meal delivery to the elderly.”
Buckrell added, “We are thankful to have dedicated partners like VeraBank working with us to support and strengthen our community.”
Desmond added, “VeraBank’s donation to Longview Community Ministries not only highlights its commitment to financial excellence but also underscores its dedication to supporting the communities it serves. At nCino, we believe in the power of giving back, and we’re inspired by VeraBank’s contribution to this cause.”
VeraBank is a privately owned community bank that serves 19 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with close to 525 employees, a network of 40 conveniently located branches, $4.4 billion in assets, and trust assets under management of approximately $995 million. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to genuine banking, providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. Visit us online at verabank.com. Member FDIC.
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.