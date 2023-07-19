VeraBank is pleased to announce it has received the 2023 Financial Services Impact Award in the Speed category by nCino, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry.

The award recognizes stand-out nCino customers of various sizes from around the globe for swiftly adopting the nCino Cloud Banking Platform, quickly adapting to changes within the financial services industry, and showing fast time to value in their technology adoption.

