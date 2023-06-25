VeraBank is pleased to announce Michelle Lowe and Shea Vestal’s completion of the distinguished Southwestern Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) at Southern Methodist University (SMU) graduate program. Lowe and Vestal were among more than 90 graduates at the commencement exercises held on June 9, 2023.
SMU’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking has educated professionals and created leaders in its industry since 1957. From essential core banking elements to the latest management strategies, the three-year program is designed to prepare mid and upper-level financial services managers for advanced roles of responsibility within their organizations. The carefully crafted curriculum focuses on analytical proficiency, leadership development, and strategic visioning.
“We’re incredibly proud to have Michelle and Shea on the VeraBank team. The time and effort they invested during this rigorous program speaks volumes to their leadership and commitment to the bank and our customers. It’s quite an accomplishment,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank President and CEO. “The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU is one of the most prestigious banking schools in the country. To have our employees complete this program illustrates their dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise to the communities we serve.”
Students enrolled in the program, like Michelle and Shea, attended the school on campus for two weeks each spring and worked on projects throughout the year. With unique learning experiences like the Living Case Study, SWGSB’s program is set apart from its peers with the rare opportunity to analyze and study a real-world bank, propose changes, and interact with its top management.
Lowe, who graduated at the top of her 2023 class as Valedictorian and served as a class officer during her three-year stint attending SWGSB said, “The graduate program was phenomenal and provided me with the experiences, knowledge, and confidence to broaden my expertise and become a more well-rounded banker.”
She continued, “VeraBank is a wonderful place to work, and I’m grateful for the support to continue my education. Allowing our employees to learn and train gives us the opportunity to understand how to better serve our customers and communities.”
Vestal, who graduated with Lowe said, “Attending the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU was a valuable experience allowing me to expand my knowledge and understand what it takes to lead a community bank.” She also noted, “My experience was both rewarding and challenging and encouraged me to think more strategically. I am thankful that VeraBank invests in my career development to obtain a more comprehensive knowledge of banking.”
After attending the school and graduating, both Lowe and Vestal gleaned the importance of working for an organization that encourages employees to continue their education and how VeraBank helps fund those opportunities across our footprint.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we’re pleased to continue investing in them,” Tidwell said. “At VeraBank, we have remarkable individuals leading the way.”
Michelle, a native of Bullard, has been with VeraBank since 2020 and started working in the financial industry in 2010. She currently serves as Vice President and Credit Underwriting Manager.
Longtime Henderson resident, Vestal, joined the VeraBank team in 2010 and currently serves as Vice President and Mortgage Lender.
VeraBank is a privately owned community bank that serves 19 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with close to 525 employees, a network of 40 conveniently located branches, $4.4 billion in assets, and trust assets under management of approximately $995 million. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to genuine banking, providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. Visit us online at verabank.com. Member FDIC.