VeraBank is pleased to announce Michelle Lowe and Shea Vestal’s completion of the distinguished Southwestern Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) at Southern Methodist University (SMU) graduate program. Lowe and Vestal were among more than 90 graduates at the commencement exercises held on June 9, 2023.

SMU’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking has educated professionals and created leaders in its industry since 1957. From essential core banking elements to the latest management strategies, the three-year program is designed to prepare mid and upper-level financial services managers for advanced roles of responsibility within their organizations. The carefully crafted curriculum focuses on analytical proficiency, leadership development, and strategic visioning.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription