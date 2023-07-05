TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has earned an accreditation extension of its business programs through 2028 by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

“We are delighted to have earned this accreditation extension by the AACSB. This accreditation ensures that our college of business meets the highest standards of excellence in teaching, research, curriculum and learner success,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

