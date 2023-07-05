TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has earned an accreditation extension of its business programs through 2028 by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
“We are delighted to have earned this accreditation extension by the AACSB. This accreditation ensures that our college of business meets the highest standards of excellence in teaching, research, curriculum and learner success,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
Conducted every five years, the review indicates the UT Tyler Soules College of Business has documented continuous improvements in support of its mission and strategic management plan to sustain AACSB accreditation status.
“This is wonderful news, as AACSB accreditation is held by just 5% of the world’s business schools,” said Dr. Krist Swimberghe, dean of the Soules College. “This affirms our exceptional academic value, and I want to thank our accreditation team and our dedicated faculty and staff who go above and beyond for our students.”
A global nonprofit association, AACSB International connects educators, students and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence and learning and development services to more than 1,850 member organizations and more than 950 accredited business schools worldwide.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.