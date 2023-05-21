Honda

Jennifer Honda

TYLER — Dr. Jennifer R. Honda, the inaugural director for the Center for Mycobacterial Treatment and Discovery, received a $300,000 Science and Technology Acquisition and Retention Award from UT System.

“Dr. Honda’s expertise and accomplishments in the field of nontuberculous mycobacterial diseases make her a significant asset to the school. Already, she is a visionary leader who is changing the way we think about environmentally acquired infections,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, School of Medicine dean. “The STARs award will allow her to expand her research capabilities to address these critical health issues. We are thrilled to have her expertise and leadership on our team at UT Tyler.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription