TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Longview campus has made the inaugural Texas Accelerating Women’s Success and Mastery in Computer Science Honor Roll.

To be considered an inaugural AWSM in CS Honor Roll School, females must make up at least 50% of the high school computer science course enrollment for the 2021-22 school year. UA-Longview is one of less than 100 secondary schools in Texas to earn this achievement.

