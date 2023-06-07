UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas (June 5, 2023) – The University of Texas at Tyler is offering three specialized music camps this summer to give young musicians a chance to improve skills, work with professionals and play for the public.

Debuting this summer, the UT Tyler Percussion Camp provides ensemble experiences each day for drum line and other percussion instruments. In its second year, the UT Tyler Brass Camp features Dallas Symphony Orchestra trumpeter Elmer Churampi as its guest artist. Both camps begin Monday, June 19, and conclude Friday, June 23, with a campers’ concert. The UT Tyler Jazz Camp is June 26-30 and in its sixth year. Grammy-nominated pianist Sergio Pamies is the guest artist.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription