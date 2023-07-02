As the June 30 federal FAFSA deadline is here, many students are searching and applying for grants and scholarships to fund their college education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average tuition of approximately $22,000 at 4-year institutions. This creates a challenge for prospective college students which is made more difficult by scammers looking to take advantage of students and parents searching for financial aid opportunities.

The Better Business Bureau receives numerous reports of scholarship scams every year. Multiple reports were submitted to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022, detailing consumer interactions with unethical businesses claiming to provide students with financial guidance.

