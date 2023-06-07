Williams

U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force members arrested 40-year old Tatum man, Jesse Lee Williams, on Monday for the murder of missing Tyler woman, Paula Belonga. Williams remains in custody at the Smith County Jail with a bond of $750,000.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Tyler woman have obtained evidence leading to the arrest of a Tatum man on a charge of murder.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Jesse Lee Williams, a 40-year-old Black male, for the murder of Paula Belonga. Williams was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he remains in custody, with a $750,000 bond.

