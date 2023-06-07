Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Tyler woman have obtained evidence leading to the arrest of a Tatum man on a charge of murder.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Jesse Lee Williams, a 40-year-old Black male, for the murder of Paula Belonga. Williams was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he remains in custody, with a $750,000 bond.
Belonga, a 51-year old Tyler resident was last seen leaving her Paluxy Drive apartment on Friday, April 7, 2023. Active investigation led to the recovery of her white Chevrolet Impala in Zavalla on April 12. Sightings of Belonga had been reported in the Tatum area in the days previous.
Further tips led members of the Tyler Police Department to Rusk County, where they spent several days scouring a wooded area along Highway 64. TPD was aided in the search by representatives of Texas EquiSearch, Rusk County Rescue, Rusk County Office of Emergency Management/Fire Marshal, and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
TPD Public Information Officer, Andrew Erbaugh spoke on behalf of TPD when he said, “We appreciate the help of the Sheriff Valdez, Fire Marshal Dooley, the Rusk County Rescue team, and especially the guys at Texas EquiSearch. It was great to see how quickly everyone pulled together and how willing they all were to get in there and search alongside our Detectives. Their commitment to their community is clear.”