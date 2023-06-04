TxDOT logo for video

AUSTIN – Distracted driving is on the rise in Texas, and TxDOT is urging all Texans to pay attention on the road.

In an instant, Karin Zaltsman lost her teenaged daughter when a driver made the decision to take his eyes off the road to text while driving. TxDOT is sharing the Zaltsman’s story of losing 13-year-old Emily to remind Texans to keep their eyes up and phones down while driving. Described as kind, funny, smart and driven, Emily had her whole life ahead of her, but one driver’s decision to text and drive cut her life short.

