The Texas Department of Public Transportation will host both an in-person and virtual public meeting to detail the proposed widening of Texas 315.
The in-person meeting will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise, 210 N. Railroad Ave.
The virtual meeting will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Go to www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings- meetings.html or go to www.txdot.gov and search “SH 315 from US 259.”
The purpose of this public meeting is to receive public comments on the proposed widening of Texas 315 from U.S. 259 to the Panola County line in Rusk County.
The existing two-lane roadway includes two 12-foot travel lanes and two 8-foot shoulders, and the proposed four-lane roadway being evaluated would include two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders in both directions separated by a median.
“The purpose of the proposed project is to increase the safety along the corridor and to update the roadway and intersections to current design standards,” a public notice from TxDOT said. “The project would require additional right-of-way. The amount of right-of-way required varies depending on the alternatives developed.”
Attendees will be able to see a video presentation, review hard copies of the project materials, ask questions of TxDOT officials and leave written comments. Representatives from TxDOT and its consultants will be available to answer individual questions.
Written comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, Oct. 13. For both the virtual public meeting and in-person option, the public may provide comments in the following ways:
Mail: TxDOT Tyler District, Attn: Advance Project Development Office, 2709 W. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702
Email: Brad.VansMooringsburg@txdot.gov