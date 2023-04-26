AUSTIN – Following a year in which fewer people were killed in work zone crashes in Texas, TxDOT is calling on all drivers to stay vigilant and help continue that downward trend. As National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off, TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is reminding drivers to stay alert and exercise caution when going through road construction and maintenance areas.

Traffic fatalities in the state’s work zones were down 16% in 2022, decreasing for the first time since 2018. Despite that, 205 people lost their lives and another 788 were seriously injured in Texas work zones last year. The vast majority of those killed, 85%, were drivers or their passengers.

