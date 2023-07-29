TWC

Texas Workforce Commission 2023 interns, commissioners, and executive staff.

 Contributed Photo

AUSTIN –Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reminds Texas employers and students about the opportunities to create a beneficial connection on this National Intern Day. Texas Internship Challenge and the connected initiative Texas Interns Unite! support these efforts to promote work-based learning.

The Texas Internship Challenge is a Tri-Agency Initiative by TWC, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), and Texas Education Agency to encourage industry and employer partners to offer more paid internships.

